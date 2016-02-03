CAMO SHEATH - Mens Underwear

$21.00

Our SHEATH Camos are in a category all their own. Featuring a Fly adaptation of our classic Zen Pouch and an incredibly soft, stretchy blend of 94% Polyester and 6% Spandex, the SHEATH Camo is the perfect option for cooler climates and the winter months. The camouflage imprint is proving to be popular among our consumers, and really harks back to the roots of our brand’s conception at a time when the Founder and CEO of SHEATH was serving in the United States Military. The SHEATH Camo is available in Woods, Marine and Winter color themes.

3 SHEATH CAMO Options - MicroFiber Performance Fabric with Fly & Zen Pouch (TM) New Features 94% Polyester 6% Elastane Camo Fabric

Easy Access - Urination Fly

Increased flexibility of pouch (elastic band sewn into material)

3.5 inch inseam leg length

Low-rise fabric covered waistband Got Balls? Try SHEATH. Waist Size Chart (inches)